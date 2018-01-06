Firefighter injured in Perry County house fire; two families lose everything

Duncannon, Perry County, Pa. – A firefighter is recovering after being injured while battling a house fire on Saturday in Perry County.

Fire crews say it happened just after 10:00 a.m. at a home along Railroad Street in Duncannon. Officials say the firefighter was taken to the hospital, however, we have no information on his condition. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Community members say the family who lived in the home had recently taken in a homeless family. Both families have now lost everything, and the community is working to collect donations to help them.

A list of needed items can be found on the ‘This is Duncannon‘ Facebook page. A Go Fund Me page is also being setup.