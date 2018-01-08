× Lancaster County native Matt Nagy hired as head coach of Chicago Bears

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have hired Lancaster County native Matt Nagy as their new head football coach, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Source: #Bears to name Matt Nagy new head coach.

My story: https://t.co/plSvgkXw4b — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) January 8, 2018

The Bears confirmed initial report soon after it began circulating on social media.

We have officially named Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as our new head coach. Welcome to Chicago, #HeadCoachNagy. 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3bcZ0OJOEV — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 8, 2018

Nagy spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs. He has been a member of Andy Reid’s staff for several years, dating back to when Reid was head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Prior to that, Nagy was a quarterback at the University of Delaware who starred in high school at Manheim Central in Lancaster County.

Nagy spent six seasons playing professionally for the Arena Football League, from 2002 to 2008.

Before he joined the NFL ranks, Nagy spent time serving as an assistant coach on staffs at Cedar Crest and Palmyra. He was hired as a coaching intern by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009, and joined Reid’s staff as a full-time member a year later.

When Reid moved to Kansas City in 2013, Nagy joined his staff as a quarterbacks coach, serving under Reid and offensive coordinator Doug Pederson, who has since become head coach of the Eagles. When Pederson was hired by Philadelphia prior to the 2017 season, Nagy was promoted to take his place in Kansas City.

Nagy’s Chiefs were eliminated from the NFL playoffs with a 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.