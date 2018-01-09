× Gettysburg woman found dead on her porch in sub-freezing conditions

GETTYSBURG — Gettysburg police are investigating the cause of death of a 46-year-old woman found on her front porch on the first block of Carlisle Street Monday morning.

Police say officers were dispatched to the home at 7:50 a.m. Monday. They found Erin Britt Morrow on the front porch of the home. Morrow had been sitting on the porch for an undetermined amount of time, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adams County Coroner’s Office, police say.

The temperature at the time Morrow’s body was discovered was 13 degrees, according to police.

There is no indication of foul play, police say, but cause of death is still being determined.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, police say. The coroner is reportedly waiting for the results of toxicology reports, which can take up to 10 weeks.

Morrow’s next of kin have been notified, according to police.