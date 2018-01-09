× Police: York man shouted ‘F— that baby’ before punching pregnant woman in stomach

YORK — Police are searching for a 23-year-old York man accused of punching his pregnant girlfriend.

Juan Carlos-Jomel Rivera, of the first block of West Jackson St., is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault of an unborn child, according to York City Police.

Police say that on Jan. 2, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Philadelphia St. to investigate the report of an assault. The victim, who is 36 weeks pregnant, told police that Rivera punched her in the stomach. She said she and Rivera had been arguing at her home, because the victim had kicked him out. During the confrontation, Rivera allegedly stabbed the victim’s air mattress with a knife and then punched her in the right side of the stomach.

He allegedly yelled “F— that baby,” as he punched her, the victim told police.

The victim was taken to York Hospital for treatment, police say. She was transferred from the trauma unit to the labor and delivery floor before officers arrived to conduct a follow-up interview, but porvided a written statement to police.

Rivera is still at large, police say.