Penn National Gaming wins right to build casino in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The next casino in Pennsylvania may be coming to York County.

The winning $50.1 million bid was submitted by Penn National Gaming, who operate the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Grantville.

The site has yet to be determined within 15 miles of Yoe.

That could include York City and other locations along Interstate 83.

Now, Penn National has a six-month window to settle on a specific site and offer final plans to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board that will authorize a license.

Reportedly, the casino may have up to 750 slot machines and 30 table games.