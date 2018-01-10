× Police searching for suspect in cell phone robbery in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect that allegedly posed as a potential buyer for a cell phone before stealing it.

On December 31, police received a report of a theft.

Two suspects used the website “Offer Up” and posed as potential buyers for a cell phone.

When the victim produced the phone for inspection by the “buyer”, the suspects took the phone and fled without paying.

One suspect was identified and is facing theft and conspiracy charges. His name is withheld because he is a juvenile.

A second suspect has not yet been identified, and his photo is above.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is asked to contact Officer Jesse Foltz at (717) 980-5560.