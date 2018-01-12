From suits to skates, Bears Vice President ready for Outdoor Alumni Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Derry Township, Dauphin County - As the Outdoor Classic inches closer, it is hard to tell what fans are more excited for. The alumni game on January 19th? Or, the Bears dropping the puck against Lehigh Valley on the 20th. Regardless of what game you are more interested in, outdoor games are just awesome. There is just something special about watching professional hockey players skate in the elements.

The entire Hershey Bears organization is excited for this game, but one man may have just a little more spring in his step than any of his players. Bryan Helmer, Hershey's Vice President of Operations is normally in a suit making sure the organization runs like a well oiled machine. But when the puck drops for the alumni game on the 19th, Helmer won't be watching from a box or even rink side. Instead, the AHL Hall of Famer will be trading in his shirt and tie for a sweater and a pair of skates.

Photojournalist Derrick Bobb gives us an inside look at how excited Helmer is to lace up the skates in his first outdoor game.