Rain turns to mix in the morning, temperatures drop rapidly

THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING: Off and on showers continue throughout the evening and into the overnight hours. We remain mild into the midnight time frame before the cold front passes. Rainfall totals of an inch are likely for most of the area. We continue to watch ice jam flooding throughout the night into Saturday with the warmer temperatures having already broken up the ice along our rivers and streams.

AFTER THE COLD FRONT: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area Saturday morning. The cold front passes in the very early morning hours of Saturday. The high temperature is at midnight. Once the cold front passes, temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees within a matter of just a few hours.

As this happens and precipitation continues to fall, we will near the freezing mark. As this happens, rain will begin to change over to a mix of freezing rain and sleet. Eventually, we could see some light snow, especially in the northwestern counties. Don’t expect much accumulation of anything other than rain. However, be careful on roadways Saturday morning, especially on bridges and side roads as it’s not out of the question that they will become slick, even though the ground is quite warm right now. Precipitation ends by Noon. After that, winds will gust to 30MPH.

Wind chills will be in the single digits.

SNOW CHANCES NEXT WEEK: Cold air stays with us after the front. Highs don’t leave the 20s except for Tuesday, in the low-30s. That’s our next light snow chance for the morning, and then again Wednesday morning. We’re not expecting much out of these at all, but stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time.

Have a great weekend! Be careful on the roadways Saturday morning. We’ll give you the information you need to be Weather Smart this weekend.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long