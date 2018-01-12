× Two York men facing charges after attacking, robbing man

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Two York men are facing charges after allegedly attacking and robbing a man.

Jeff Charles, 22, and Markendy Pierre, 26, are facing robbery and disorderly conduct charges. Charles is also facing an additional criminal trespassing charge for the incident.

On January 9 around 8:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the first block of South West Street in York City for a report of a fight.

Upon arrival, police approached two black males, who were later identified as Charles and Pierre. Police commanded both to stop in order to speak with them when Pierre and Charles fled the scene in different directions.

Police apprehended Charles as he cut through the parking lot of the Lincoln Elementary School and was turning southbound on Cedar Street.

Pierre was located on West Mason Avenue behind Lincoln Elementary School.

Police returned to the scene to speak with the victim who said he was attacked by three black males in the roadway near the intersection of South West and West Market Street.

The victim said he was grabbed and thrown to the ground and was held down by one of the men while he was repeatedly kicked by the other two.

The victim told police the attack lasted for approximately five minutes, and suffered several visible injuries to his face.

After the attack was completed, the following items were taken from the victim:

Photo ID

House keys

Medical Card

Access Card

$300 in cash

Two lighters

Police found that after the attack, Charles used the victim’s house keys and entered an apartment.

A female victim told police that Charles asked several questions about someone who also lived at the address, and when she was unable to answer the questions, he left.

Now, the duo are facing charges.