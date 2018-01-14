Kindergarten registration will open soon in many local school districts

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– As students across our area are settling in to the second half of the school year, it’s already time for some parents to begin thinking about next year.

Kindergarten registration will soon open in many local school districts, which means parents of school-aged children should enroll their student for the 2018-2019 school year. In most districts, a child who turns five-years old by August 31 or September 1, is eligible to attend kindergarten.

Administrators say certain documents, such as a birth certificate and immunization records, will be required at registration. Parents and guardians should allow themselves enough time to locate these records and fill out necessary paperwork.

Many children will also get the chance to sign up to visit their school in the spring and summer to get ready for their big day.

Be sure to contact your local school district office, or visit their website for more information on how to begin the kindergarten registration process.