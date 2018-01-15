× PA university standouts, local talent among those who participated in Dream Bowl

SALEM, Va. — A five-day event showcasing the best Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Division II and Division III players wrapped up Monday afternoon in Virginia.

The Dream Bowl, played in Salem Football Stadium on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, gave players a final collegiate send-off.

Eleven players from eight different Pennsylvania universities had an opportunity to showcase their talents.

The eight universities included Bloomsburg, California University of Pennsylvania, Delaware Valley, Edinboro, East Stroudsburg, Lock Haven, Millersville and Shippensburg.

Among the 11 players were Millersville’s Tyler Zilen and Shippensburg’s Kevin Taylor.

In 2017 for the Marauders, Zilen, a junior tight end, caught 18 catches for 151 yards, scoring one touchdown. On the opposite side the ball was senior defensive back Taylor. He compiled 34 tackles, a forced fumbled and five interceptions for the Raiders this past season.

During Monday’s game, the Pennsylvania roots ran even deeper as three players have hometowns listed in FOX43’s high school football coverage area.

Bloomsburg’s Shawn Secola, of Glen Rock, was a two-year Varsity starter on the offensive line at South Western. His strong season as a redshirt junior with the Huskies gave him an opportunity to play on the line this year in the All-Star showcase.

Mitchell Fillmore, of Steelton, was all-conference at Steelton-Highspire. Upon graduation, he joined the Cal’s football team — starting on special teams. On Monday, the senior served as the long snapper.

Lock Haven’s Carlos Balkcom, of Harrisburg, made his way into Monday’s showcase after a strong senior season at defensive back for the Bald Eagles. He made 28 tackles and recorded seven interceptions during the 2017 season.

A full list of participants from the eight state universities can be seen below:

Dream Bowl – Patriots

Bloomsburg: Shawn Secola

East Stroudsburg: Dakota Everett, Michael Wiand

Lock Haven: Chris Bonk, Carlos Balkcom

Dream Bowl – Crusaders

Cal (Pa.): Cameron Tarver, Mitchell Fillmore

Delaware Valley: T.J. Waters

Edinboro: Jacob Sisson

Millersville: Tyler Zilen

Shippensburg: Kevin Taylor