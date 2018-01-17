Police seek missing 18-year-old from Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Middlesex Township Police are looking for an 18-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday.

Shawnee Strawser, of Carlisle, was last seen at 7 a.m. leaving her residence on Creekside Lane for Cumberland Valley High School, according to police.

Strawser is approximately 5’6″ and weighs 195 pounds. She has shorter brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white coat, blue jeans and black Nike sneakers.

Police say Strawser suffers from mental disabilities and has suicidal tendencies. She is prescribed medication for these conditions, however, she has not taken them since last contact, police add.

Anyone with information on Strawser’s whereabouts should contact Middlesex Township Police Department.