FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, York County — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 15 South between Cabin Hollow Road and Century Lane has closed both lanes, according to numerous reports.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene around 2:18 p.m. Initial reports said the accident involved entrapment.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on US 15 southbound between Intersection of CABIN HOLLOW RD / + CENTURY LN in FRANKLIN [2TWP] and Range End Rd./Frnklin Church Rd./Sunday Garage in Franklin Twp. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) January 18, 2018

