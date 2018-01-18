× Take control of your finances in 2018

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– We are halfway into the first month of the New Year, and now can be the time that you set the financial tone for the rest of 2018.

With expenses like your mortgage, college savings, credit card debt, student loans, family vacations and even healthy food choices competing for the purse, it can start to feel like your money has control of you – instead of the other way around.

Tracy Burke from Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors is stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer tips for how you can make 2018 the year you take control of your finances.