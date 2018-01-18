× U.S. Marshal killed in the line of duty in Harrisburg identified as Christopher David Hill, 45

HARRISBURG — The U.S. Marshals Service has identified the Marshal killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant in Harrisburg this morning.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, 45, died at approximately 6:30 a.m. while executing an arrest warrant for the arrest of Shayla Lynette Towles Pierce, who was wanted by Harrisburg Police for terroristic threat offenses.

The team located Pierce in a residence in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street. While executing the warrant, the team was fired upon by a male subject in the residence with Pierce. Hill and two local task force officers were struck by gunfire during the assault.

Hill was transported immediately to UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg hospital, where he died. The other officers were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The male subject who fired upon the officers died when officers returned fire; Pierce is in custody.

The shooting investigation is being handled by Harrisburg Bureau of Police and FBI.

“We are all extremely saddened by the tragic death of our brother, Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill, this morning in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He was a devoted public servant who dedicated his life to making his community and this nation safer. We will never forget his commitment and courage,” said David J. Anderson, Acting Deputy Director of the U.S. Marshals Service. “The nation lost a hero today.”

Deputy Hill joined the USMS in 2006 in Washington, D.C., and transferred to Harrisburg in 2009. He also served with the agency’s Special Operations Group. He was an Army veteran, having served from 1993-96. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Pierce was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and firearms not to be carried without a license on Nov. 25, 2017, according to court documents. The first two charges were labeled as misdemeanors; the firearms charge was a felony.