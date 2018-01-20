× Harrisburg man charged with Attempted Murder of an Unborn Child

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is facing charges after allegedly trying to kill his unborn child.

On Friday, just before 6:00 p.m., State Police were dispatched to the Harrisburg Hospital Emergency Room for a report of domestic violence.

A 32-year-old woman told troopers her husband, Ibrahim Beidari, 33, vaginally inserted an unknown medication into her body, intending to terminate her pregnancy.

The woman is in her first trimester and has since been released from the hospital.

The incident happened in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County.

Beidari was arraigned and taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail. He is also facing charges of Aggravated Assault of an Unborn Child, Simple Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

The State Police investigation is ongoing.