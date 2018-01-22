× Police incident in Lititz puts Warwick High School, Middle School on lockdown

LITITZ — Warwick High School and Warwick Middle School are under administrative lockdown due to an incident in Lititz, according to a post on the Warwick School District’s Facebook page.

The lockdown was put in place at the request of the Lititz Police Department, the district says. The incident does not involve any students or staff of the school district and is completely unrelated to any school personnel, students or activities at the school.

While school operations are continuing normally, the lockdown means no one is permitted to enter or leave the school buildings until police lift it, the district’s Facebook post says.