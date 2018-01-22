Police investigating armed robbery at Turkey Hill in Ephrata, Lancaster County

EPHRATA — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday at an Ephrata Township convenience store.

According to Ephrata Police, the robbery occurred at 12:34 a.m. at a Turkey Hill store on the first block of Hahnstown Road. A male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and a black knit cap entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk and another customer in line, police say.

After the victims complied, the suspect fled the store on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Det. Sheppard with the Ephrata Police Department at (717) 738-9200 ext. 243.