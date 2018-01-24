× Here’s tomorrow’s motorcade route to the memorial service for slain Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill

HERSHEY — The Deputy U.S. Marshal killed in a shooting last week in Harrisburg will be remembered Thursday at a public service in Hershey’s Giant Center.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Christoper Hill was fatally shot while serving an arrest warrant on the 1800 block of Mulberry Street. His life will be remembered at the public service, which begins at 1 p.m.

A ceremonial motorcade will carry Hill from the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home on 2100 Linglestown Road to the Giant Center.

The route will follow this path: