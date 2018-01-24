× Police incident in Lebanon causes brief lockdown at Annville-Cleona School District buildings

ANNVILLE — A police incident in Lebanon that had connections to a family in Annville caused a brief administrative lockdown in all Annville-Cleona School District buildings, the district announced Wednesday.

The school district said there was no direct threat toward any students or staff members, and the lockdown was done strictly as a precaution.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 2 p.m., the district said.

The district’s initial statement appears below:

“This is to provide you with information regarding our current administrative lockdown in all buildings. Earlier today there was an incident in Lebanon City that has connections to a family in Annville. As a precautionary measure, we are in an administrative lockdown for the safety of all of our children until the situation is resolved. There is no direct threat to the schools. There are local police officers in each building for additional security. This is done as a precautionary measure. Please check the district’s website for updates. Please do not call the schools. Thank you.”