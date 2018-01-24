× York City police officer wounded in last week’s shooting released from hospital

YORK — The York City police officer wounded while serving an arrest warrant with the U.S. Marshals task force in Harrisburg last week has been discharged from the hospital, police confirmed Wednesday.

Officer Kyle Pitts was released from Penn State Hershey Medical Center Wednesday morning. He was part of the task force serving an arrest warrant in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street. He was wounded when a resident of the home, Kevin Sturgis, began firing at law enforcement officers.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill was killed in the shooting, while Pitts was wounded.

A third officer, Harrisburg police Officer Jeffrey Cook, was struck in the chest by a projectile, but was not wounded. His ballistic vest prevented injury.

Sturgis was killed by officers outside the home, who returned fire.

A public memorial service for Hill will be held Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center.

A public memorial service will be held Thursday for Hill, an 11-year-veteran of the U.S. Marshals Service. The service at Giant Center in Hershey begins at 1 p.m.

Thousands of law enforcement officers and emergency responders are expected to attend.

The task force was looking for 30-year-old Shayla Pierce, who was wanted by Harrisburg police for terroristic threats and related charges. Investigators said Pierce was in handcuffs when a man in her home, 31-year-old Kevin Sturgis, opened fire. The officers returned fire and killed Sturgis.