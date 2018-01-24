York Co. District Attorney, Coroner speak about seriousness of opioid crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TWP., York County -- "Thank Blue," a community initiative to support York County police officers, hosted a meeting tonight with York County District Attorney Dave Sunday and Coroner Pam Gay.

District Attorney Sunday and Coroner Gay spoke about the seriousness of the opioid crisis, saying it's affecting dozens of people throughout the county.

"There is no one answer to this problem," Sunday said. "There has to be a multi-pronged approach. ... It's gonna take an entire village, it's going to take a community of concerned citizens to step up."