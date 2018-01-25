× Police seek man who allegedly stole vehicle, led troopers on pursuit and caused a crash in Red Lion

WINDSOR TWP., York County — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a vehicle, led troopers on a pursuit and caused a crash in Red Lion Thursday evening.

Around 6:19 p.m., State Police observed a 2000 blue Saturn SL1 sedan, which was reported stolen out of York City, along Delta Road. A trooper initiated a stop of the vehicle but the sedan failed to yield, causing a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the sedan went through a red light at Windsor Road and Freysville Road. As the trooper approached the intersection, another vehicle — not involved with the pursuit — entered as well, which led to both vehicles crashing into each other, police say.

The trooper involved in the accident was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, police add. The operator of the other vehicle involved was not injured.

The stolen vehicle continued and was located approximately quarter of a mile north of the intersection, according to police. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male possibly wearing a red sweatshirt.

Anyone who sees a person matching that description should call 911.