Two new members appointed to York City Council

YORK — Two new members have been appointed to the York City Council.

On Wednesday night, the three-member board unanimously appointed H. Michael Buckingham and Edquina Washington, the city council’s release says. The council received 29 applications to fill the two vacant seats.

Buckingham has been involved with the city government for over two decades, serving on both the York City Planning Commission and the York City Vacant Property Review Committee, the release states. He is a U.S. Army veteran, a business owner — earning a Master of Business Administration from Penn State — and a certified public accountant. At Penn State, Buckingham had a concentration in accounting with secondary emphasis in finance.

Washington joins the council with more than 10 years of state and local government experience. She has assisted advocacy efforts relating to municipal reform in pension, gun control and immigration, the release adds. Washington, the former Director of Community Relations for the city, has a Master of Science in Human Services from Capella University.

“Mr. Buckingham and Ms. Washington exemplify the spirit of community and will bring talent, expertise and energy to the table,” Council President Henry Nixon said. “We are very fortunate to have them join our team as we continue to strengthen the York community.”

Buckingham will take over the two-year seat won by Councilwoman Judy Ritter-Dickson, which was relinquished, while Washington is set to complete the remaining two years left on the four-year term vacated by former Council President — and now York mayor — Michael Helfrich, according to the release.

Both Buckingham and Washington will serve until the first Monday of January 2020.