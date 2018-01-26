× Police defeat Firefighters in outdoor hockey game

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– On January 25th, the first annual Police vs. Firefighters outdoor hockey game was held at Hersheypark Stadium.

Local firefighters and police who play each other on a regular basis took advantage of the outdoor ice to raise money for a donation to the family of fallen Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Hill.

Chief Reider, Swatara Township Police Department and Chief Enterline, Harrisburg Fire Department, dropped the ceremonial puck for the event.

The national anthem was sung by Beth Dombrowsky, MPOETC School Director and Commissioner for HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College. Police Chaplain Gary Lathrop did the invocation. The police triumphed in a hard fought game, by a score of 7-5.

SOURCE: Swatara Police Department