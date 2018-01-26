× Police seeking to identify suspect in Lancaster County robbery

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify a suspect in a robbery.

On January 16 around 1:00 p.m., the pictured man entered the kiosk at Tri-County Self Storage in the 1500 block of Main Street in Morgantown.

Once inside, the man intentionally damaged the kiosk and stole items.

The suspect is a white man with brown hair and was driving a light blue, late 1980’s-early 1990’s Buick Regal two-door. The vehicle appears to be missing the grill insert and several wheel covers.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the East Earl Township Police Department at 717-355-5302. When making an anonymous tip via the Crimewatch website, please reference “Tri-County Self Storage” in your submission.