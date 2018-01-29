× Lancaster man charged with robbing West Hempfield Turkey Hill

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — An 18-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with attempting to rob a Turkey Hill store on the 1400 block of Stony Battery Road early Sunday morning.

Payton R. Constable, of the 3200 block of Randy Road, was charged with one count of robbery after police located him traveling on foot a few blocks from the store where the robbery occurred.

The incident happened at 4:46 a.m., police say.

According to police, Constable entered the store, implied he had a gun by placing his hand in his pocket, and demanded cash from an employee, who later told police she believed he had a weapon. Constable left the store without cash, police say.

After an investigation, police identified Constable as the suspect and apprehended him a few minutes later. He was taken into custody without incident, police say.

No one was injured in the robbery. No weapon was displayed, police say.

Constable allegedly admitted to the robbery, police say. He was transported to Lancaster County Prison after being processed.