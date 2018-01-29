× Phillies sign reliever Francisco Rodriguez to minors deal with invite to Spring Training

PHILADELPHIA– The pitcher known as “K-Rod” is getting another shot at being in a Major League bullpen.

The Philadelphia Phillies signed P Francisco Rodriguez to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training.

If Rodriguez were to make the Major League club, his deal would reportedly be worth $2.5 million.

Rodriguez, 36, was released by the Tigers after going 2-5 with a 7.82 ERA in 2017. He reportedly averaged the lowest velocity of his career.

For his career, Rodriguez has totaled 437 saves, which is good for fourth all-time.

With five teams over the span of 16 years, “K-Rod” has a career 2.86 ERA, led the league in saves three separate times, and is a five-time All-Star.

Recently, Rodriguez reportedly worked out for teams and showed renewed velocity, garnering interest from multiple clubs including the Phillies.

While the team’s closer is set with P Hector Neris, Rodriguez provides a veteran options for the late innings and could step in as closer if need be.