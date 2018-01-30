× Police: Naked man found ransacking office building of Lancaster County weekly newspaper

EPHRATA — A 28-year-old Ephrata man is charged with burglary after police say he was caught ransacking the office of a weekly newspaper early Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the Ephrata Review office at 1 East Main Street at 4:12 a.m. for a 911 hang-up call. Officers found a glass door on the side of the building had been smashed. Inside the building, they discovered Brandan Alan Weaver, of Ephrata, in a hallway. Police say Weaver was naked, and showed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police suspect Weaver accidentally called 911 from an office phone while he was ransacking the building.

Damages from Weaver’s alleged rampage was estimated to be thousands of dollars, according to Ephrata police.

Weaver is scheduled to be arraigned today, Ephrata police say.