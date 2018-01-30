× Police seize drugs, firearms during search of Harrisburg home

HARRISBURG — Two Harrisburg men are facing charges after police conducted a search of a residence on the 1200 block of Rolleston Street last week.

Levi Wallace, 18, of the 1200 block of Rolleston Street, and Nadir Leach, 19, of the first block of Cameron Street, were charged last Saturday after Harrisburg Police and Dauphin County Adult Probation officers conducted a follow-up visit regarding a reported stolen firearm the previous night.

A female juvenile at the residence had previously admitted to taking the firearm, police say. Officers were attempting to speak to her and her mother about the stolen firearm. When they approached the front door of the residence, police say they could smell the strong odor of marijuana.

Police spoke to the juvenile’s mother, but the juvenile was not present, police say.

Due to the presence of suspected marijuana at the residence, Harrisburg police obtained a search warrant, which they served the next day at about 6:15 p.m. Police knocked at the door, but a male juvenile who answered attempted to prevent the officers from entering while yelling to an unknown person in the back of the house, police say.

At the same time, two males, later identified as Wallace and Leach, were detained after attempted to run out the back door of the residence. Leach was found at this time to be holding a clear plastic sandwich bag that contained a green leafy substance which appeared to be marijuana, according to police. Leach was placed into custody for possession of marijuana. Police searched him and found a cell phone, a hotel key, and $365 in cash, according to police.

After mirandizing Leach and Wallace, Officers conducted a search of the address. A search of the address found the following items:

A black 380 Ruger LCP handgun with (5) 380 rounds in the magazine and 1 in the chamber.

A black 9mm Glock 19 handgun with (7) 9mm rounds in the magazine and 1 in the chamber.

A black backpack that contained a plastic grocery bag filled with rice.

Found with the rice were 861 blue glassine bags filled with a tan powder substance which appeared to be heroin. The bags were held together with small black rubber bands in groups of 10 which are commonly called heroin bundles. The street value of this heroin was $8,610.

Found with the bag of heroin bundles was another small black bag which contained a clear plastic sandwich bag tied at one end. Inside this bag contained a tan powder substance which appeared to be uncut (raw) heroin. The street value of this heroin $4,600.

A large quantity of small black rubber bands. These were identical to the rubber bands holding the bundles of suspected heroin.

One white plastic grinder with a tan powder residue, which is commonly used to mix and grind Heroin to cut it with a cutting agent.

Also inside the bag was a blue glove, silver spoon with residue, and two boxes containing a large amount of unused blue glassine bags that were identical to the bags found holding the suspected heroin.

One empty black .380 extended magazine

One roll of loose clear plastic sandwich bags

One metal marijuana grinder

Inside this bag was 8 loose rounds.

One box filled with unused clear plastic sandwich bags.

One black, fully operational digital scale.

One white Apple iPhone.

Leach was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, person not to possess a firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Wallace was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The male juvenile was subsequently charged with possession of a firearm as a minor, person not to posses a firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was detained by Dauphin County Juvenile Probation.