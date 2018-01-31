× 20-year-old woman charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old boy at Lebanon County church camp

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — A 20-year-old Lancaster County woman is facing charges after police say she had inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old boy at a church camp, according to South Londonderry police and court documents.

Isabella Texter, of Akron, is charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age after police say she had an inappropriate relationship with the boy at Camp Kirchenwald, where the two were employed last summer.

The camp is one of three camps operated by The Lutheran Camping Corporation of Central Pennsylvania.

The relationship between Texter and the boy was discovered by a camp director, who called Child Line to report it, according to police. A police investigation began the next day, leading to the charges which were filed against Texter on Jan. 18.