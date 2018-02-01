× Pennsylvania’s second medical marijuana dispensary opens near Pittsburgh

BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s second medical marijuana dispensary is open for business.

CY+, a dispensary near Pittsburgh, opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by area elected officials and stakeholders.

A press release announcing the opening said the facility will offer “technology-driven patient consultations and a selection of over 100 different medical marijuana products.”

CY+ plans to educate the community about the uses of medical marijuana, the available products, and the process of obtaining a state-issed patient card. During a tour of the facility, co-founder Charlie Bachtell showcased the dispensary’s high-level security monitoring, products, and its extensive patient education resources, including a “how-to” video library.

“We recognize many people in the state are new patients of medical marijuana, and our goal is to teach them everything they need to know – -from what product to choose for their condition, to how to actually administer it,” Bachtell said in the press release. “Our staff has undergone extensive training from some of the leading marijuana doctors and researchers in the country, and we look forward to helping members of the community finally experience relief.”

CY+ is located in Butler.