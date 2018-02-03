Firearms questions answered at concealed carry seminar in York County

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — Firearms education served as the cornerstone of a seminar Saturday in York County.

Attorneys and other experts took questions from the public about concealed carry permits for firearms. Republican State Representative Kristin Phillips-Hill hosted the event at Eureka Volunteer Fire Company. She said laying out the facts is the best way to ensure people who want to legally carry concealed firearms abide by the rules.

“I think there’s a lot of misconceptions around our laws in Pennsylvania, with regard to carrying concealed,” Phillips-Hill said. “I think it’s important to provide an opportunity for people to hear what the laws are, from a person who is an expert, so they exercise their Second Amendment rights responsibly.”

Gun owners can already openly carry their firearms in Pennsylvania.

Anyone looking to obtain a concealed carry license must pass a criminal background check. Applications are available at the sheriff’s office or at the county courthouse.