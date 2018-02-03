Great American Outdoor Show kicks off in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Jumping into yet another year of the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, the largest consumer sports and outdoor show in the world.

It's the 5th year of the show produced by the NRA, and officials say there is something for everyone in the family to do.

Whether you’re a man, woman, young or old, there’s an activity for everyone at the show, and if you’re a rookie, you can even learn something new too.

For this father son duo, it was their first time.

Gavin Essick didn't catch a trout the first time he went fishing; however, later in the day, he got quite the surprise.

Christian Essick says seeing his son fish was his favorite part of the day.

This couple shared a first time experience too.

"She can come along and not be like, ‘Oh, this is boring," said Luke Chase of York County.

"There’s a lot of stuff to do. They have bows and stuff that are for women and fishing rods made for women," said Casey Essick.

Organizers say the show targets a wide array of people.

"Experts, newcomers alike, young and old, kids and adults, everybody can find something here, fun at the show," said Jason Brown, Media Relations Manager for the NRA.

There’s more than 1,100 exhibits for visitors to check out.

"They just have outfitters too for like hunting and fishing stuff, and not all the hunting, fishing gear is towards hunting. You can wear it all day," said Chase.

Each year, officials say the show makes quite the splash in Central Pennsylvania.

“We have been able to bring more than 300-million in dollars to Harrisburg city and Dauphin County and the Central Pennsylvania region over the past five years," said Brown.

One adult full-day ticket costs $14 or $8 after 4 p.m. If someone can make the trip, organizers recommend doing so.

“There’s no substitute for human interaction and being able to get hands on when you’re looking at new products or trying to book that trip," explained Brown.

The show goes until February 11th. If you attend and buy a full day ticket, you can come back on the 11th, the last day, just make sure you bring your ticket.