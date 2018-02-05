City of Philadelphia to announce Super Bowl Champions parade on Monday

PHILADELPHIA– That parade down Broad Street so many Philadelphia Eagles’ fans have dreamed of is about to become reality.

According to mayor Jim Kenney, the city of Philadelphia will announce the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade plans on Monday.

For so many who have called themselves Eagles fans for a generation, this is the day, the game, the season, and the team we’ve dreamed of. The @Eagles are Super Bowl Champions!! https://t.co/HsLPqD5zta #FlyEaglesFly #FlyPhillyFly

Kenney released a statement on the team’s championship:

“For so many who have called themselves Eagles fans for a generation, this is the day, the game, the season, and the team we’ve dreamed of. The 2017-18 Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl Champions, and they’ve brought tremendous joy to hundreds of thousands throughout the City and region. They consistently wowed us with their dynamic play and relentless pursuit of victory. Their ‘Next Man Up’ mentality when injuries arose was inspiring to anyone who has ever faced a setback, as was their willingness to embrace the role of underdogs. They looked another storied football franchise in the eyes, and never blinked.

“So to every member of the Eagles, from owners Jeff and Tina Lurie, and Christina Weiss Lurie, to Howie Roseman and the entire front office staff, to Doug Pederson and his coaches, and to the players who won our hearts with their resilient and exciting play: thank you. You are champions, and your accomplishments will forever be part of the rich history of Philadelphia sports.

“To the fans: I have long felt that our City’s professional and collegiate sports teams bring Philadelphians together, regardless of race, income, neighborhood or gender, and that was never more true than during the Eagles’ brilliant season. We know you have waited years, some for decades, for the chance to crown your Birds as champs. I urge everyone to celebrate in a way that is safe and respectful to everyone from neighbors to strangers. Go forth and celebrate, but do so in a way that will make Philadelphia shine.”