Going to Philly for Thursday’s Super Bowl victory parade? Here are more details

PHILADELPHIA — If you’re traveling to Philly for the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory parade on Thursday, get ready for some surprises — and a lot of company, city officials say.

Parade organizers released more details about the event at a press conference Tuesday morning, according to billypenn.com.

Here’s what we know so far:

Parade Route and Timeline:

The parade will begin at approximately 11 a.m. at Lincoln Financial Field on Broad Street and Pattison Avenue. It will travel north on Broad through the city, wind around City Hall, and travel up the Ben Franklin Parkway to its endpoint at the Philadelphia Art Museum, where the final celebrations will be held at the foot of the Art Museum steps at Eakins Oval. The final ceremony is scheduled to begin around 12:15 p.m.

The final ceremony “will be dramatic,” organizers said, but no other details were offered.

Along the route:

Organizers say there will be 14 jumbotrons with sound set up along the parade route, billypenn.com reports. The entire route will be barricaded to assist with crowd control, according to Philadelphia police.

40 food trucks will be set up in the vicinity of the Ben Franklin Parkway, organizers say.

Libations will be provided by Bud Light, which is settling a bet made with Eagles tackle Lane Johnson during the season. Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch has said reps will be giving out beer at “multiple taverns” along the route to thirsty paradegoers age 21 and over. (Dilly Dilly!)

Sorry, folks. Parade attendees planning to carry their own brews around in backpacks are warned police and security officers will take any illicit beverages they spot, Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney told billypenn.com at the press conference.

The crowd:

Some organizers are expecting a crowd as large as 2 million along the parade route, so if you’re going, you certainly won’t be alone. If those estimates are accurate, the crowd will dwarf that of the parade for the 2008 Phillies World Series celebration — and of the Pope’s visit in 2015.

Getting around Philly:

According to SEPTA, the Broad Street Line and the Market-Frankford Line is free all day, thanks to an assist from sponsor Independence Blue Cross.

Getting there in the first place:

If you’re planning to get to Philly by train and haven’t bought a ticket by now, you might be out of luck. Amtrak’s website says trains along the Keystone Line from Harrisburg to Philadelphia between 5 and 10 a.m. are sold out. Trains at Amtrak’s Lancaster station are sold out from 5:35 to 8:45 a.m. It takes just under two hours to get from Harrisburg to Philly by train; it’s anywhere from 70 to 80 minutes to get there from Lancaster, according to Amtrak. So if you snag a seat on one of the late-morning trains, you might have to hustle.

If you’re driving, plan on hitting traffic along all the major routes to Philly. Earlier than normal departures are recommended.

Further details will be added as they trickle out.