Mountville man facing felony drug-dealing charges after raid

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Mountville man is facing felony drug-dealing charges after a recent raid at his home uncovered over four ounces of marijuana.

Santos Rodriguez, 42, will face charges after authorities completed an investigation an searched his home.

On January 19, Lancaster County Drug Task Force searched Rodriguez’s home in the 3100 block of Orkney Road in Mountville after completing an investigation that included surveillance.

During the search, detectives found:

120 grams (about 4.2 ounces) of marijuana in vacuum-sealed packaging;

A digital scale;

6 boxes of plastic sandwich bags.

Rodriguez was arraigned and bail was set at $25,000.