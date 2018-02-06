× Snow & sleet for morning rush, then icy mix changes to rain Wednesday

HAZARDOUS TRAVEL DUE TO WINTRY MIX

The evening is quiet with thickening clouds. Temperatures slowly fall into the upper 20s. Overnight, after 4am, snow begins and spreads across the area. Several inches of snow accumulates before it transitions to sleet and freezing rain. Icy mix then changes to rain from south to north. Accumulations are much lighter to the south because of the quicker change to rain. The transition from icy mix to rain takes place between 8am until noon. A significant amount of snow and sleet may accumulate in the west and northwest causing concern for travel and ice build up on trees and powerlines. After the noon hour, precipitation falls mainly as rain with pockets of sleet still mixing in to the north and northwest parts of our area. Total snow accumulations are likely to change depending on amount of mixing that takes place. Everything wraps up between 5pm and 7pm this evening. Colder air follows the departing system, which will create refreezing. This will result in icy and slipper roads and surfaces. It is cold Thursday despite sunshine. Highs are held in the upper 20s. The breeze kicks in too making it feel much colder. Clouds build back in for Friday. An isolated snow shower can’t be ruled out, otherwise, it is a quiet day. Afternoon readings warm back into the lower and middle 30s.

MILDER WEEKEND

Temperatures are warmer over the weekend. Partly sunny skies and dry conditions for Saturday. Highs are in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Rain showers arrive, as early as the late evening, continuing well into Sunday. Despite the wet weather, readings are mild in the middle and upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK

We are in between systems Monday with high pressure in control of our weather. Sunshine returns and temperatures are cooler in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds increase Tuesday with showers arriving late. With readings in the 40s, rain is expected not snow. Temperatures fall through the 30s overnight keeping precip type plain rain. Showers are out of the area by late morning Wednesday. Temperatures still manage to climb to the lower 40s before chillier air returns.

