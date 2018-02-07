× Police searching for robbery suspect from Lancaster, receive hand-drawn sketch from witness

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a robbery suspect.

On January 30 around 1:20 p.m., police were alerted that an unknown man pretended to be an employee at a stand inside Central Market in Lancaster while the stand was unattended.

At one point, the man took cash from the business and fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30’s that stands about 5’4″ tall and was possibly South American or Asian. He was also described as having straight, black hair that covered his ears, with wide-set cheekbones and a pointed chin.

A witness provided police with a hand-drawn sketch of the suspect, which is attached.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through this Crime watch page.