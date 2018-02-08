York City woman accused of cutting neighbor on hand, forearm

YORK — A 28-year-old woman is accused of cutting her neighbor.

The alleged incident occurred Tuesday night in the 700 block of West Market Street in York City.

York City Police say Luz Maria James confronted her neighbor outside the apartments and cut her.

The victim was cut once on the top of her left hand and twice on the right forearm, police add.

A witness told police that James was seen running up the stairs of her apartment after the assault.

James was transported to York County Prison and is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.