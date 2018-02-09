× State to auction off more than 400 vehicles on Feb. 13

HARRISBURG — The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will open the 2018 Vehicle Auction Season with the sale of more than 400 vehicles on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville.

Among the vehicles available for purchase are a 2014 Dodge Journey SXT, a 2013 Dodge Charger SE, a 2013 Buick Regal, a 2012 Chevy Tahoe, a 2010 Ford Escape, a 2008 BMW 528XI, and a 2003 Nissan 350Z.

The auction also features a number of PennDOT Suzuki motorcycles and pick-up trucks, sedans, SUVs, utility vehicles, police interceptors no longer used by commonwealth agencies from manufacturers such as Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Jeep, GMC and more.

All vehicles are available for public in-person inspection at the auction site today through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and closes at noon. Buyers may purchase with cash or certified funds in the form of money order, cashier’s check, certified check or bank check – made payable to “Manheim Central Penn Auto Auction.”

This is the first vehicle auction of six scheduled for 2018.