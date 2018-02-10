× Police search for missing man in Lititz

LITITZ BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Police in Lititz are searching for 85-year-old Borough resident Walter Kunz Jr.

Kunz was last seen on Thursday, February 8, at his home on Peach Drive.

Police say Kunz, who answers to the name George, is 5′ 9″ tall, with white hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 160lbs.

He may be confused about his whereabouts.

Officials believe Kunz left his residence on foot, wearing a navy blue winter hat with flaps, a red L.L. Bean fleece lined jacket, a plaid button-up shirt, khaki pants and black rimmed glasses.

He is known to frequent area grocery stores.

Lititz Borough Police along with the help pf Lititz Fire Company did conduct a ground search, with negative results.

Anyone with information about KUNZ or his whereabouts is urged to contact the LBPD at (717)664-1180 or 9-1-1.