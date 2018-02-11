St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church open all hours for Fastnacht fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lebanon, Pa. -- Celebrations for "Fat Tuesday" or known around here as "Fastnacht Day" are up and running.

St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Lebanon is now open all hours of the day for people to come and purchase the sweet pastries. Event organizers say this is the church's largest fundraiser of the year, selling thousands of dozen boxes. This year their goal is to sell 10,000 dozen boxes; last year they should roughly around 9, 000 dozen.

Event organizers say customers do have a 5 dozen purchase limit. The church will sell fastnachts around the clock now through Tuesday. On Fastnacht Day, they will close-up shop once they sell out.

St. Cecilia's Catholic Church is located at 120 East Lehman Street in Lebanon.