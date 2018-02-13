× Team USA can keep Statue of Liberty logos on their helmets, IOC says

Score one for Lady Liberty.

Two goalkeepers on the U.S. Women’s Olympic Hockey Team can continue to wear their masks adorned with the Statue of Liberty logo without modification after negotiations between the USA Hockey and the International Olympic Committee, according to ESPN.

The IOC earlier requested that the logo be removed, USA Today reported.

The IOC said no item worn or used by a team may feature “the wording or lyrics from national anthems, motivation words, or public/political messaging related to national identity.”

Goalkeepers Nicole Hensley and Alex Rigsby had the logos on their helmets. Neither of them played Sunday in Team USA’s 3-1 win over Finland. The U.S. team faces Russia today.