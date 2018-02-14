× Harrisburg police seek help in identifying man suspected or robbing Rite Aid

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Police are seeking help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a Rite Aid store Feb. 9 on the 1900 block of Derry Street.

According to police, the man entered the store at approximately 8:15 p.m. He allegedly pretended to purchase candy, handing the cashier a dollar. He then allegedly pulled out a metallic object — possibly a screwdriver — and demanded the cashier give him “all the money…in the register.”

After receiving $291 from the cashier, the man allegedly told her to stay still or he would stab the store’s security guard.

The man then fled, running to a pickup truck parked on Dunkle Street and leaving the scene.

The suspect is described as a bald, heavyset black man of about 50 years of age. He was wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants, and white shoes, police say. The suspect also had a lazy left eye. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900.