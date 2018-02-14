× Lancaster men to serve 4-8 years after pleading guilty to July 2017 hit-and-run crash

LANCASTER — A 22-year-old Lancaster man will serve up to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to felony counts of aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injury in connection to a 2017 hit-and-run accident in downtown Lancaster.

Carlos M. Marrero admitted to driving over 100 mph prior to crashing his vehicle at South Prince and Seymour streets on July 9, 2017.

Marrero was driving his Ford Fusion south on Prince Street, ran a red light at Seymour Street, and struck at Chrysler 300 sedan, seriously injuring two people.

Marrero fled the scene on foot.

A reconstruction of the crash revealed Marrero’s vehicle was traveling 109 mph seconds before the crash, and 69 mph at impact. The female driver of the Chrysler suffered a fractured spine and internal injuries, while a male passenger sustained a fractured skull, fractured leg, punctured lung, ruptured intestines, along with a broken elbow, finger, and ribs. He lost vision in one eye.

The male victim appeared in court and expressed his forgiveness.

In exchange for his plea, Marrero will serve a 4- to 8-year prison term. Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth accepted the plea terms and ordered the sentence.

Marrero apologized for his actions before he was sentenced by Judge Ashworth. He also pleaded guilty to four summary violations.