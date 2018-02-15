Arrest warrant issued for man accused of assaulting two Lancaster residents

YORK — York City Police have issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Emanuel Pacheco.

According to police, Pacheco is one of three suspects involved in an assault that occurred on February 8 in the 1000 block of East Mason Street.

Police say two Lancaster residents, 36-year-old Junior Maldonado and 29-year-old Kelvin Santiago, met the suspects to buy a car. The suspects demanded money and allegedly assaulted the victims after they realized Maldonado and Santiago did not have the money with them, police add.

The investigation is ongoing to find the identification of the two other suspects.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or by downloading the York City PD App.