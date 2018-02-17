UPDATE: Teen freed from Lancaster County cave; being treated at hospital

UPDATE: A 15-year old boy, who became trapped inside a Lancaster County cave has been freed and taken to the hospital. After more than six hours inside part of the Pequea Wind Caves, the teen was freed from rocks and carefully maneuvered out of the cave to safety.

Dozens of rescue personnel were at the scene on the 500-block of Bridge Valley Road Saturday night to help with the efforts.

At this point, no information is being released about the teen’s condition, although hypothermia was a concern. He became trapped around 6:00 p.m.

——————————————————————————————————-

UPDATE: Rescue workers have been able to free a teenager who was trapped by rocks inside a Lancaster County cave. Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the 15-year old was unpinned, although crews were still working to bring him all the way out of the cave and transport him to the hospital.

The teen was with a group of other teens and adults who were exploring the Pequea Wind Caves in Martic Township on Saturday afternoon when he became trapped. Emergency personnel were called to the area of the 500-block of Bridge Valley Road just before 6:00 p.m. Rescuers worked cautiously to free the teen.

While at the scene, FOX43 was told the boy was not hurt, but hypothermia was a concern.

No other details are being released at this time.

——————————————————————————————————–

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa.– Emergency rescue crews are on the scene of what’s being called a ‘technical rescue’ in Martic Township, Lancaster County.

FOX43 is told a 15-year old boy is trapped inside a cave, known as the Pequea Wind Caves. Emergency workers were summoned to the 500-block of Bridge Valley Road around 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses at the scene tell us the teen is part of a Boy Scout troop that was touring the area at the time when he got stuck in a crevice.

Firefighters, rescue and collapse teams are at the scene working to free the boy and bring him out to safety.

FOX43 will bring you more information as it becomes available.