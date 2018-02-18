York County church holds prayer vigil to honor victims of Florida school shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.-- A York County church community gathered Sunday night to honor victims of the Florida school shooting.

A vigil was held at First Church of the Brethren in Springettsbury Township.

Pastor Joel Gibbel has a message for many of us who have concerns about the safety and out country's future.

"Go and do work, go and do advocacy, go serve neighbors in need. Go with hope instead of fear. I think as a nation we need to begin to live courageously with love instead of fear," said Pastor Gibbel.

The church organized the vigil on Friday and members were very happy to see dozens of people taking part.