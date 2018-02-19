× Poll: Who is the best president in U.S. history?

Today is President’s Day, a day for reflection on our past leaders.

Most Americans say the day is meant to celebrate all Presidents.

However, some of our leaders are held in higher regard than others.

For instance, the latest YouGov/Economist poll on the worst Presidents ever ranked Barack Obama and Donald Trump at the top of the list.

In the holiday spirit, we examined the best Presidents ever poll by YouGov, and found that Ronald Reagan, Abraham Lincoln, and George Washington all placed near the top.

The poll, which is comprised of both Democrat and Republican votes, showed that Reagan received a heavy portion of Republican votes, while Lincoln received equal support from both parties.

Our question is, who is the best president in U.S. history?